Valdez vs Conceicao results, how to watch, live stream, time, full card

Undefeated Oscar Valdez (29-0, 23 KOs) defends his WBC super featherweight title against unbeaten Robson Conceicao (16-0, 8 KOs) at the AVA Amphitheater at Casino Del Sol in Tucson, AZ on Friday September 10, which makes it Saturday September 11 in the UK and Australia. The world championship bout headlines the Top Rank Boxing fight card.

In the co-main event Gabriel Flores Jr (20-0, 7 KOs) takes on Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas (22-2, 12 KOs) at junior lightweight. In the headliner of undercard Junto Nakatani (20-1, 16 KOs) defends his WBO flyweight title against Angel Acosta (22-2, 21 KOs).

Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao live stream

Boxing fans can watch Oscar Valdez vs Robson Conceicao live stream on ESPN+ in the US and on FITE internationally. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK, and 12 pm AEST in Australia. The start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page.

The undercard begins at 6:15 pm ET / 3:15 pm PT in the US, 11:15 pm BST in the UK and 8:15 am AEST in Australia.

Get the full Valdez vs Conceicao fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Valdez vs Conceicao results

Main Card

Oscar Valdez vs. Robson Conceicao, 12 rounds, super featherweight – Valdez’s WBC super featherweight title

Gabriel Flores Jr vs. Luis Alberto Lopez Vargas, 10 rounds, junior lightweight

Undercard

Junto Nakatani def. Angel Acosta by TKO (R4 at 0:32) – retains WBO flyweight title

Xander Zayas def. Jose Luis Sanchez by unanimous decision (60-53, 60-53, 60-54)

Lindolfo Delgado def. Miguel Zamudio by TKO (R2 at 0:50)

Juan Rene Tellez def. Eduardo Garza by KO (R7 at 0:44)

Omar Alejandro Aguilar def. Carlos Manuel Portillo by KO (R2 at 0:56)