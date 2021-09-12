Anderson Silva KO’s Tito Ortiz – video of knockout

Anderson Silva and Tito Ortiz squared off in a boxing match at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Davie, FL on Saturday September 11, which made it Sunday September 12 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former UFC middleweight champion up against former UFC light heavyweight champion battling it out in the Holyfield vs Belfort co-main event live on pay-per-view.

The scheduled for eight rounds cruiserweight bout didn’t go the distance. From the opening seconds Ortiz moved forward trying to land punches on Silva, who was backed into the corner yet successfully avoiding getting hit.

After ducking another punch “Spider” delivered big right hook, wobbling and dazzling Ortiz. He then quickly repositioned himself throwing another right followed by left hook, ultimately dropping his opponent to the canvas.

The referee opened an eight count but Ortiz was laying down and was not getting back on his feet. The fight was officially over at 1 minute and 21 seconds into the first round.

Check out the video below.

Anderson Silva knocks out Tito Ortiz

With the win Anderson Silva updates his pro-boxing record to 3-1, 2 KOs. In his previous bout in June, which marked his first appearance inside the boxing ring after concluding the un in the UFC Octagon, he took a split decision against Julio Casar Chavez Jr.

Tito Ortiz fails his pro boxing debut, making it 0-1.

