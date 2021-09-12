Watch Joshua vs Usyk live stream
Boxing

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort full fight video highlights

Newswire
Evander Holyfield
Evander Holyfield stopped in the first round | Twitter/FiteTV

Belfort TKO's Holyfield in Round 1

Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort squared off at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Davie, FL on Saturday September 11, which made it Sunday September 12 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion making his ring return against former UFC light heavyweight champion. The pair battled it out live on pay-per-view in the headliner of Triller Fight Club: Legends 2.

The scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight bout ended early. Belfort put on a dominant performance to take the win against Holyfield via first round TKO.

“The Real Deal” beat an eight count after getting dropped by an uppercut. Belfort, however, wouldn’t let him go, as he continued moving forward and throwing punches all way until the moment when the referee stepped in and waved the fight off at the end of the first round.

Evander Holyfield made his ring return at the age of 58. With the defeat he drops to 44-11-2, 29 KOs, 1 NC. 44-year-old Vitor Belfort updates his pro-boxing record 2-0, 2 KOs.

You can watch Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort full fight video highlight below.

Holyfield vs Belfort full fight video highlights

Vitor Belfort walkout.

Evander Holyfield ring walk.

Belfort introduction.

“The Real Deal” introduction.

Belfort TKO’s Holyfield in the first round.

Post-fight Vitor Belfort calls out Jake Paul.

Get the full Holyfield vs Belfort results and updates.

