Holyfield vs Belfort results, live stream, PPV, Kayo, time, main event, undercard

Evander Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KOs, 1 NC) makes his ring return against Vitor Belfort (MMA 26-14, 1 NC, boxing 1-0, 1 KOs) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Davie, FL on Saturday September 11, which makes it Sunday September 12 in the UK and Australia. Former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion faces former UFC light heavyweight champion in the scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight bout, headlining Triller Fight Club card titled “Legends 2”. Boxing fans can watch the event live on pay-per-view.

In the co-headliner former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (34-11, 1 NC MMA, 2-1 boxing) battles it out against former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz (21-12-1) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight. Among other Holyfield vs Belfort undercard bouts, former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye (28-4, 26 KOs) takes on Joe Fournier (9-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight, and Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12 KOs) meets Jono Carroll (19-2-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream, US, UK, Australia time, and everywhere else

Fans can watch Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream on FITE. The start time in the United States is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

In Australia Holyfield vs Belfort begins at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST. The event airs live on FITE and Kayo Sports.

Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort airs live on Kayo in Australia

Holyfield vs Belfort UK time is 12 am BST. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE.

In addition to the broadcast above, Donald Trump will provide live alternative commentary for Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs Belfort, billed as “No Holds Barred”. Live stream is also available on FITE.

Stay tuned with Holyfield vs Belfort live results and updates, below.

Holyfield vs Belfort results

David Haye def. Joe Fournier by unanimous decision (79-73, 79-72, 80-71)

Anthony Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin majority draw (57-57, 57-57, 58-56)

Eliezer Silva def. Terry Roscoe by unanimous decision (39-36, 39-36, 39-36)

Holyfield vs Belfort live updates

Post-fight Haye, former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion, called out current WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury. The latter is scheduled to face Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October.

Haye and Fury were previously scheduled to fight in 2013 and then in 2014, but the fight never went ahead.

David Haye and Joe Fournier go a full eight-round distance. One judge scored the fight 79-73, another one had it 79-72, and the third one gave it 80-71 all in favor of Haye.

David Hay victorious over Joe Fournier | Twitter/FiteTV

Haye vs Fournier is unfolding. The latter got a (questionable) eight count in the first round.

Appears we have David Haye vs Joe Fournier now. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.

David Haye vs Joe Fournier | Amanda Westcott (via Twitter/TrillerFight)

First up is a ten-round super featherweight battle between Andy Vences and Jono Carroll.

Andy Vences vs Jono Carroll faceoff | Amanda Westcott (via Twitter/TrillerFight)

Holyfield vs Belfort main card goes live on pay-per-view.

Anthony Chavez and Diuhl Olguin fight to a majority draw. After six rounds one judge gave it 58-56 to Chavez, while two other judges had it 57-57.

Former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye backstage ahead of his bout against Joe Fournier.

That 1-2 snap is there. The right hand Hayemaker is ready to be launched on Joe Fournier.



Less than 30 mins to go until the main card. Book #HayeFournier now on @FiteTV https://t.co/sfxZ2am4lp #TrillerFightClub ? pic.twitter.com/ttxhOAlhGA — Hayemaker Boxing (@HayemakerBoxing) September 11, 2021

The video below is from the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show. Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort tipped the scales and came face to face for their final time before the showdown.

Later today they meet inside the ring.

In case you missed it ?



Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort weigh-in and faceoff ahead of their eight-round heavyweight bout



? @FiteTV #HolyfieldBelfort



? https://t.co/fMnc3nWQ7Qpic.twitter.com/fdYi8koCcP — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) September 11, 2021

The action continues with a six-round battle between Anthony Chavez vs Diuhl Olguin.

The second fight on #HolyfieldBelfort card is unfolding.



Anthony Chavez vs Diuhl Olguin



Get all updates ??https://t.co/aSvQictRE1pic.twitter.com/jBtCukvGDm — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) September 11, 2021

In case you missed it, in addition to broadcast on FITE , Holyfield vs Belfort airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia. Fans can order pay-per-view here.

Kicking off the show, the first fight goes the distance. Eliezer Silva secures a unanimous decision against Terry Roscoe. All judges scored the fight 39-36.

Holyfield vs Belfort free live stream of preliminary card kicks off in 30 minutes on FITE. Among the bouts Anthony Chavez (9-1) faces Diuhl Olguin (15-19-4), and Eliezer Silva meets Terry Roscoe (2-5).

A pair of six-round preliminary bouts kick off #HolyfieldBelfort showdown



Anthony Chavez (9-1) vs Diuhl Olguin (15-19-4)

Terry Roscoe (2-5) vs Eliezer Silva (pro debut) pic.twitter.com/kGCBVENaiy — FIGHTMAG (@fightmag) September 11, 2021

Here is a photo from press conference featuring all eight fighters battling it out on the main card live on pay-per-view. Check out the lineup below.

All fighters partaking in Triller Fight Club: Legends 2 at press conference | Amanda Westcott (via Twitter/TrillerFight)

In case you missed it, watch below the “The Final Chapter” of Legends 2 docuseries. It starts with Oscar De La Hoya, who was originally scheduled to face Vitor Belfort but was forced to withdraw due to contracting COVID-19.

Holyfield vs Belfort fight card

The four-fight Holyfield vs Belfort card looks as the following:

Main Card

Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort

Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz

David Haye vs. Joe Fournier

Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll

Preliminary Card

Anthony Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin

Eliezer Silva vs. Terry Roscoe