Holyfield vs Belfort results, live stream, PPV, Kayo, time, main event, undercard

Evander Holyfield (44-10-2, 29 KOs, 1 NC) makes his ring return against Vitor Belfort (MMA 26-14, 1 NC, boxing 1-0, 1 KOs) at Hard Rock Live at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood in Davie, FL on Saturday September 11, which makes it Sunday September 12 in the UK and Australia. Former undisputed cruiserweight and heavyweight champion faces former UFC light heavyweight champion in the scheduled for eight rounds heavyweight bout, headlining Triller Fight Club card titled “Legends 2”. Boxing fans can watch the event live on pay-per-view.
In the co-headliner former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva (34-11, 1 NC MMA, 2-1 boxing) battles it out against former UFC light heavyweight champion Tito Ortiz (21-12-1) in an eight-rounder at cruiserweight. Among other Holyfield vs Belfort undercard bouts, former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye (28-4, 26 KOs) takes on Joe Fournier (9-0, 9 KOs, 1 NC) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight, and Andy Vences (23-2-1, 12 KOs) meets Jono Carroll (19-2-1, 5 KOs) in a ten-rounder at super featherweight.
Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream, US, UK, Australia time, and everywhere else
Fans can watch Evander Holyfield vs Vitor Belfort live stream on FITE. The start time in the United States is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
In Australia Holyfield vs Belfort begins at 9 am AEST / 7 am AWST. The event airs live on FITE and Kayo Sports.
Holyfield vs Belfort UK time is 12 am BST. The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page on FITE.
In addition to the broadcast above, Donald Trump will provide live alternative commentary for Triller Fight Club: Holyfield vs Belfort, billed as “No Holds Barred”. Live stream is also available on FITE.
Stay tuned with Holyfield vs Belfort live results and updates, below.
Holyfield vs Belfort results
- David Haye def. Joe Fournier by unanimous decision (79-73, 79-72, 80-71)
- Anthony Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin majority draw (57-57, 57-57, 58-56)
- Eliezer Silva def. Terry Roscoe by unanimous decision (39-36, 39-36, 39-36)
Holyfield vs Belfort live updates
Post-fight Haye, former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion, called out current WBC heavyweight titleholder Tyson Fury. The latter is scheduled to face Deontay Wilder in their trilogy fight in October.
Haye and Fury were previously scheduled to fight in 2013 and then in 2014, but the fight never went ahead.
David Haye and Joe Fournier go a full eight-round distance. One judge scored the fight 79-73, another one had it 79-72, and the third one gave it 80-71 all in favor of Haye.
Haye vs Fournier is unfolding. The latter got a (questionable) eight count in the first round.
Appears we have David Haye vs Joe Fournier now. The bout is scheduled for eight rounds at heavyweight.
First up is a ten-round super featherweight battle between Andy Vences and Jono Carroll.
Holyfield vs Belfort main card goes live on pay-per-view.
Anthony Chavez and Diuhl Olguin fight to a majority draw. After six rounds one judge gave it 58-56 to Chavez, while two other judges had it 57-57.
Former cruiserweight and heavyweight champion David Haye backstage ahead of his bout against Joe Fournier.
The video below is from the official weigh-in ceremony conducted a day before the fight show. Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort tipped the scales and came face to face for their final time before the showdown.
Later today they meet inside the ring.
The action continues with a six-round battle between Anthony Chavez vs Diuhl Olguin.
In case you missed it, in addition to broadcast on FITE , Holyfield vs Belfort airs live on Kayo Sports in Australia. Fans can order pay-per-view here.
Kicking off the show, the first fight goes the distance. Eliezer Silva secures a unanimous decision against Terry Roscoe. All judges scored the fight 39-36.
Holyfield vs Belfort free live stream of preliminary card kicks off in 30 minutes on FITE. Among the bouts Anthony Chavez (9-1) faces Diuhl Olguin (15-19-4), and Eliezer Silva meets Terry Roscoe (2-5).
Here is a photo from press conference featuring all eight fighters battling it out on the main card live on pay-per-view. Check out the lineup below.
In case you missed it, watch below the “The Final Chapter” of Legends 2 docuseries. It starts with Oscar De La Hoya, who was originally scheduled to face Vitor Belfort but was forced to withdraw due to contracting COVID-19.
Holyfield vs Belfort fight card
The four-fight Holyfield vs Belfort card looks as the following:
Main Card
- Evander Holyfield vs. Vitor Belfort
- Anderson Silva vs. Tito Ortiz
- David Haye vs. Joe Fournier
- Andy Vences vs. Jono Carroll
Preliminary Card
- Anthony Chavez vs. Diuhl Olguin
- Eliezer Silva vs. Terry Roscoe