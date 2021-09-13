Watch Joshua vs Usyk live stream
Boxing

Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 official trailer (video)

Newswire
Fury vs Wilder 3 airs live on PPV from Vegas

Current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former titleholder Deontay Wilder meet in their third fight live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 9. The official event trailer hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

Wilder vs Fury 3 tickets to witness all the action at the venue can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The date and time when Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 10 at 12 pm AEST. Fans can watch the fight on Kayo. Order PPV >>

Get the full Wilder vs Fury 3 fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Boxing

