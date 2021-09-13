Watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 official trailer (video)

Current WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and former titleholder Deontay Wilder meet in their third fight live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, October 9. The official event trailer hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

The date and time when Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 airs live in Australia is Sunday, October 10 at 12 pm AEST. Fans can watch the fight on Kayo. Order PPV >>

