UFC Vegas 37 fight card, Smith vs Spann

UFC Vegas 37 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 18, which makes it Sunday September 19 in the UK and Australia. The main event is a five-round light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann.

Former UFC light heavyweight title challenger Anthony Smith (35-16) won two of his previous bouts. This includes the first round TKO against Jimmy Crute secured in April, and the first-round submission against Devin Clark last November.

Ryan Spann (19-6) is coming off the win via first-round TKO against Misha Cirkunov in March. Last September he was KO’d Johnny Walker in Round 1, which snapped his eight-win streak.

The co-main event is a three-round 205-pound battle between event Ion Cutelaba (15-6-1, 1 NC) and Devin Clark (12-5). Both fighters are looking to get back on the winning path.

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs Spann live stream on ESPN+. The main card start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card begins at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

In Australia UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs Spann airs live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo. The main card kicks off at 9 am AEST, following the preliminary card starting at 6 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 37 fight card

The current (as of writing) UFC Vegas 37 fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp

Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos

Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo

Preliminary card

Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington

Joseph Nathan Maness vs. Tony Gravely

Dakota Bush vs. Zhu Rong

Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys

Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar

Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris

Gustavo Lopez vs. Heili Alateng

Hannah Goldy vs. Emily Whitmire