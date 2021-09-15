Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5, Week 3 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 39 aired live on ESPN+ from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 14, which made it Wednesday, September 15 in Australia. The event featured six bouts with MMA prospects squaring off inside the Octagon, in hopes to secure a contract with the UFC.

The top of the card saw Jailton Junior (14-2) taking the win against Nasrudin Nasrudinov (9-1) via second-round submission at light heavyweight. Among other bouts, Mo miller (6-0) defeated Brandon Lewis (5-1) by unanimous decision after three rounds at bantamweight, Albert Duraev (5-2) submitted Caio Bittencourt (7-7) in the first round of their middleweight matchup, and Lukasz Brzeski (9-1-1) submitted Dylan Potter (10-6) in the third round of their heavyweight battle.

Check out the full DWCS 39 results below.

Five out twelve fighters earned their respective contracts with the promotion. The list includes Jailton Almeida, Albert Duraev, Lukasz Brzeski, Jack Della Maddalena and Jasmine Jasudavicius.

Dana White’s Contender Series 39 results

Jailton Almeida def. Nasrudin Nasrudinov by submission (rear-naked choke, R2 at 1:49)

Mo Miller def. Brandon Lewis by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Albert Duraev def. Caio Bittencourt by submission (neck crank, R1 at 3:29)

Lukasz Brzeski def. Dylan Potter by submission (rear-naked choke, R3 at 3:51)

Jack Della Maddalena def. Ange Loosa by unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Jasmine Jasudavicius def. Julia Polastri by unanimous decision (29-27, 29-27, 29-27)