Fight for Glory with two WKN World titles at stake – bouts announced

After skipping a year due to pandemic, World Championship kickboxing returns to Spain on Saturday, October 23 with Fight for Glory: International Edition 2021 taking place in Malgrat de Mar. The event is headlined by two WKN title bouts with some of the leading representatives of the country-host going up against international opponents.

The names of fighters facing previously announced local athletes Khyzer Hayat and Samvel Babayan have been announced.

Hayat, who secured the Spanish national belt at the previous event, faces Kim Falk of Sweden. The pair squares off in the scheduled for five rounds WKN World lightweight championship in Muay Thai.

Babayan, who also previously held National title, as well as challenged for the Gold but fell short in 2019, takes on Vietnamese-Swede Giang Hoang. The five-round contest is for World Kickboxing Network flyweight title under oriental rules.

The promoter of the event is Jordi Calvet.

Last time out Fight for Glory made international headlines with Antonio Campoy earning WKN European lightweight title against Daniel Ghercioiu in Badalona in July 2019. The bout saw an all-round non-stop kickboxing action, including the “superkick” that went viral in social media. Check out the full fight video highlights below.

The undercard of the upcoming show is expected to feature a series of kickboxing bouts with some of the best Spanish kickboxers.

WKN World flyweight title, oriental rules

Samvel Babayan vs. Giang Hoang

WKN World lightweight title, Muay Thai

Khyzer Hayat vs. Kim Falk