UFC Vegas 37 time, how to watch, live stream, Smith vs Spann

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday September 18 in the US, which makes it Sunday September 19 in Australia.

In the main event, riding the two-win streak former 205-pound title challenger Anthony Smith (35-16) squares off against Ryan Spann (19-6), who is looking to secure the second win in a row. The pair meets in a five-round battle at light heavyweight.

In the co-main event Ion Cutelaba (15-6-1, 1 NC) and Devin Clark (12-5) meet in a three-round light heavyweight matchup, aspiring to rebound from the defeats suffered in their previous bouts.

The top of preliminary card features a pair of promotional newcomers, as Nikolas Motta (12-3) faces off Cameron VanCamp at lightweight. The full UFC Vegas 37 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC Vegas 37 Smith vs Spann

MMA fans in the US can watch UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs Spann live stream on ESPN+ on Saturday, September 18. The main card start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT. The preliminary card kicks off at 4 pm ET / 1 pm PT.

UFC Vegas 37 UK time, Smith vs Spann

Fans in the UK can watch UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs Spann live stream on BT Sport. The main card starts at 12 am BST on Sunday, September 19. MMA action begins on the preliminary card at 9 pm BST on Saturday, September 18.

UFC Vegas 37 Australia time, Smith vs Spann

In Australia UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs Spain airs live on UFC Fight Pass and ESPN on Kayo on Sunday, September 19. The main card start time is 9 am AEST. The preliminary card begins at 6 am AEST.

UFC Vegas 37 fight card

The full UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs Spann fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Anthony Smith vs. Ryan Spann

Ion Cutelaba vs. Devin Clark

Ariane Lipski vs. Mandy Bohm

Arman Tsarukyan vs. Christos Giagos

Joaquin Buckley vs. Antonio Arroyo

Joseph Nathan Maness vs. Tony Gravely

Preliminary card

Nikolas Motta vs. Cameron VanCamp

Mike Rodriguez vs. Tafon Nchukwi

Pannie Kianzad vs. Raquel Pennington

Brandon Jenkins vs. Zhu Rong

Montel Jackson vs. JP Buys

Erin Blanchfield vs. Sarah Alpar

Impa Kasanganay vs. Carlston Harris

Gustavo Lopez vs. Heili Alateng

Hannah Goldy vs. Emily Whitmire