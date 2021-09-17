Figueroa vs Fulton date rescheduled, same location, tickets valid

The scheduled super bantamweight championship unification bout between Brandon Figueroa and Stephen Fulton Jr is no longer happening this Saturday, September 18. The contest featuring reigning WBC champion up against WBO titleholder is now set to be held on Saturday, November 27. Location accommodating the 12-round showdown remains the same – Park Theater at Park MGM in Las Vegas, NV.

The original date fell off due to a positive COVID-19 test for Figueroa.

Boxing fans can watch Brandon Figueroa vs Stephen Fulton live on Showtime. The start time is scheduled for 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. The world championship bout headlines the Premier Boxing Champions event.

In the co-main event undefeated Ra’eese Aleem faces off Eduardo Baez in a ten-rounder at super bantamweight. Kicking off the main card, Gary Antonio Russell goes up against Alejandro Barrios in a ten-rounder at bantamweight.

The list of bouts featured on the Figueroa vs Fulton undercard is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Fulton vs Figueroa tickets

As per announcement sent out by the promotion, “Previously purchased tickets will be honored for the rescheduled date with no action needed. Should the guest not be able to attend, a refund for the tickets can be requested through October 17, 2021. Once the refund window is closed, all sales are final.”

Fulton vs Figueroa fight card

Stephen Fulton Jr vs. Brandon Figueroa, 12 rounds, super bantamweight – Super Bantamweight title unification, Figuerora’s WBC title, Fulton’s WBO title

Ra’eese Aleem vs. Eduardo Baez, 10 rounds, super bantamweight

Gary Antonio Russell vs. Alejandro Barrios, 10 rounds, bantamweight