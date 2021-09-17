Dana White’s Contender Series: Season 5, Week 4 airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Tuesday September 21, which makes is Wednesday September 22 in the UK and Australia. The event features MMA prospects squaring off inside the Octagon in hopes to earn a contract with the UFC.

Advertisements

On the top of the five-fight card Hashem Arkhagha (6-0) faces off fellow-undefeated middleweight AJ Dobson (5-0). Among other bouts, Michael Morales (11-0) meets Nikolay Veretennikov (9-3) at lightweight, Steven Nguyen (7-1) takes on Theo Rlayang (5-0) at featherweight, and Kleydson Rodrigues (6-1) battles it out against Santo Curatolo (6-1) at flyweight. In addition, Jacob Rosales (13-6) goes up against Victor Martinez (12-4) at lightweight.

MMA fans can watch Dana White’s Contender Series live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport in the UK and Kayo in Australia. The start time is 8 pm ET / 7 pm PT, 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

DWCS 40 fight card

The full Dana White’s Contender Series 40 fight card looks as the following:

Hashem Arkhagha vs. AJ Dobson

Michael Morales vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Steven Nguyen vs. Theo Rlayang

Kleydson Rodrigues vs. Santo Curatolo

Jacob Rosales vs. Victor Martinez