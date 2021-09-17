Dillian Whyte faces Otto Wallin on Oct 30 in London

Dillian Whyte puts his interim WBC heavyweight title on the line when he faces Otton Wallin on Saturday, October 30 at The O2 in London, England. The scheduled for twelve rounds championship bout headlines Matchroom Boxing fight card live stream on DAZN.

Whyte (28-2, 19 KOs) was in action in March when he TKO’d Alexander Povetkin in the fourth round. With the win he took the revenge for the defeat suffered in their first encounter last August, as well as reclaimed the belt.

Wallin (21-1-0-1, 14 KOs) last fought in February when he secured a unanimous decision against Dominic Breazeale. In August 2020 he stopped Travis Kauffman in the fifth round to rebound from the defeat suffered against Tyson Fury in September 2019.

The list of bouts featured on Whyte vs Wallin undercard, as well as the tickets information and start time, is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.