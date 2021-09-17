Watch Joshua vs Usyk live stream
Boxing

Parker vs Chisora 2 set for Dec 18 live from Manchester

Parviz Iskenderov
Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora
Joseph Parker and Derek Chisora in their first fight | Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

Joseph Parker vs Derek Chisora 2

Joseph Parker faces fellow-heavyweight Derek Chisora in the rematch at AO Arena in Manchester, England on Saturday, December 18. The contest headlines Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.

The date when Parker vs Chisora 2 airs live in Australia and New Zealand is Sunday, December 19.

Their first fight in May back in Manchester ended in favor of Parker (29-2, 21 KOs), who took a split decision after twelve rounds. With the win he secured his fifth straight victory. On the other hands, former WBO heavyweight champion Chisora (32-11, 23 KOs) suffered the second defeat in a row.

The list of bouts featured on Parker vs Chisora 2 undercard, tickets information and start time is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

