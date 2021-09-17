Lopez vs Kambosos Oct 4 date official, tickets on sale, new location, time

A long-awaited matchup between Teofimo Lopez and George Kambosos Jr received a new date, time and location. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout airs live on pay-per-view on Monday, October 4 from Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, NY. The date when the fight airs live in the UK and Australia is Tuesday, October 5.

The contest, that was initially set to take place at loanDepot park in Miami, FL, has been previously rescheduled several times due to COVID-19.

Undefeated Teofimo Lopez (16-0, 12 KOs) brings to the table his WBA ‘Super’, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles. In his previous bout last October he scored a unanimous decision against Vasyl Lomachenko. Unbeaten George Kambosos (19-0, 10 KOs) last fought also in October 2020 when, he took a split decision against Lee Selby.

Lopez vs Kambosos tickets

Lopez vs Kambosos tickets to witness all the action at Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden on Monday, October 4 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

How to watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr

Boxing fans can watch Teofimo Lopez vs George Kambosos Jr live stream on FITE. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK and 10 am AEST in Australia.

The respective start time in other countries can be found on the event broadcast page. The pre-show kicks off an hour earlier.

Lopez vs Kambosos undercard

Women’s undisputed super middleweight championship between WBC and WBO champion Franchon Crews-Dezurn and WBA and IBF champion Elin Cederroos was originally set to serve as the co-main event.

A new co-main event features Daniel Lopez (20-2-1, 7 KO) up against Petros Ananyan (15-2-2, 7 KO) in a ten-rounder at super lightweight. Among other Lopez vs Kambosos undercard bouts, undefeated Jose Roman (11-0, 5 KO) meets unbeaten Cesar Francis (8-0, 6 KO) in an eight-rounder at super welterweight, and Will Madera (16-1-3, 9 KO) takes on Jamshidbek Najmitdinov (17-1, 14 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight.

Also on the card Joseph Ward (4-1, 2 KO), Frederic Julan (12-0, 10 KO) and Harley Mederos (1-0, 1 KO) face off to be announced opponents in their respective weight classes.

Lopez vs Kambosos fight card

The current Lopez vs Kambosos fight card looks as the following:

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr, 12 rounds, lightweight – Lopez’s WBA (Super), IBF, WBO, and The Ring lightweight titles

Daniel Gonzalez vs. Petros Ananyan, 10 rounds, super lightweight

Jose Roman vs. Cesar Francis, 8 rounds, super welterweight

Will Madera vs. Jamshidbek Najmitdinov, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Joseph Ward vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Frederic Julan vs. TBA, 6 rounds, light heavyweight

Harley Mederos vs. TBA, 4 rounds, lightweight