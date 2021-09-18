Search
MMA

Live stream Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero prelims

Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero

Bellator 266 preliminary card airs live stream from SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday September 18, leading to the main card live on Showtime topped by Phil Davis up against Yoel Romero. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK and 9 am AEST in Australia.

Bellator 266 preliminary lineup looks as the following:

  • Grant Neal vs. Alex Polizzi
  • Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Anthony Adams
  • Abraham Vaesau vs. Albert Gonzales
  • Bobby Seronio III vs. Socrates Hernandez
  • Rhalan Gracie vs. Shane Keefe
  • Edwin De Los Santos vs. Jon Adams
  • Jesse Delgado vs. Joshua Dillon

Get the full Bellator 266 fight card and event schedule.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

