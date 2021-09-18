Live stream Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero prelims

Bellator 266 preliminary card airs live stream from SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday September 18, leading to the main card live on Showtime topped by Phil Davis up against Yoel Romero. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK and 9 am AEST in Australia.

Bellator 266 preliminary lineup looks as the following:

Grant Neal vs. Alex Polizzi

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Anthony Adams

Abraham Vaesau vs. Albert Gonzales

Bobby Seronio III vs. Socrates Hernandez

Rhalan Gracie vs. Shane Keefe

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Jon Adams

Jesse Delgado vs. Joshua Dillon

Get the full Bellator 266 fight card and event schedule.