MMA

Bellator 266 weigh-in results, Davis vs Romero (video)

Newswire

Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero

Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero airs live from SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday September 18 (get tickets), which makes it Sunday September 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Former 205-pound champion and No. 3-ranked contender Phil Davis weighed-in at 206 for his light heavyweight main event bout against Yoel Romero. The latter, former UFC fighter, who makes his long-awaited Bellator MMA debut, came in at 205.4.

Welterweights Neiman Gracie and Mark Lemminger showed 170.6 and 169.9, respectively, for their co-main event bout. Check out the full Bellator 266 fight card and weigh-in results below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero live on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK, and 12 pm AEST in Australia.

The preliminary card airs live stream on YouTube and Pluto TV, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, 12 am BST, and 9 am AEST.

Bellator 266 fight card

Main Card

  • Phil Davis (206) vs. Yoel Romero (205.4)
  • Neiman Gracie (170.6) vs. Mark Lemminger (169.9)
  • Alejandra Lara (125.2) vs. DeAnna Bennett (129.2)
  • Georgi Karakhanyan (155.6) vs. Saul Rogers (155.7)
  • Christian Edwards (204.3) vs. Ben Parrish (205.6)

Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero time changed, card finalized, tickets

Preliminary Card

  • Grant Neal (204.1) vs. Alex Polizzi (204.9)
  • Khalid Murtazaliev (185.3) vs. Anthony Adams (185.3)
  • Abraham Vaesau (175) vs. Albert Gonzales (175)
  • Bobby Seronio III (135.4) vs. Socrates Hernandez (135.9)
  • Rhalan Gracie (171) vs. Shane Keefe (169.1)
  • Edwin De Los Santos (125.3) vs. Jon Adams (125.4)
  • Jesse Delgado (129.5) vs. Joshua Dillon (130)
Latest NewsMMAVideo

