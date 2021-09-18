Bellator 266 weigh-in results, Davis vs Romero (video)

Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero airs live from SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday September 18 (get tickets), which makes it Sunday September 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.
Former 205-pound champion and No. 3-ranked contender Phil Davis weighed-in at 206 for his light heavyweight main event bout against Yoel Romero. The latter, former UFC fighter, who makes his long-awaited Bellator MMA debut, came in at 205.4.
Welterweights Neiman Gracie and Mark Lemminger showed 170.6 and 169.9, respectively, for their co-main event bout. Check out the full Bellator 266 fight card and weigh-in results below.
MMA fans can watch Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero live on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK, and 12 pm AEST in Australia.
The preliminary card airs live stream on YouTube and Pluto TV, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, 12 am BST, and 9 am AEST.
Bellator 266 fight card
Main Card
- Phil Davis (206) vs. Yoel Romero (205.4)
- Neiman Gracie (170.6) vs. Mark Lemminger (169.9)
- Alejandra Lara (125.2) vs. DeAnna Bennett (129.2)
- Georgi Karakhanyan (155.6) vs. Saul Rogers (155.7)
- Christian Edwards (204.3) vs. Ben Parrish (205.6)
Preliminary Card
- Grant Neal (204.1) vs. Alex Polizzi (204.9)
- Khalid Murtazaliev (185.3) vs. Anthony Adams (185.3)
- Abraham Vaesau (175) vs. Albert Gonzales (175)
- Bobby Seronio III (135.4) vs. Socrates Hernandez (135.9)
- Rhalan Gracie (171) vs. Shane Keefe (169.1)
- Edwin De Los Santos (125.3) vs. Jon Adams (125.4)
- Jesse Delgado (129.5) vs. Joshua Dillon (130)