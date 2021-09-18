Bellator 266 weigh-in results, Davis vs Romero (video)

Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero airs live from SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday September 18 (get tickets), which makes it Sunday September 19 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official.

Former 205-pound champion and No. 3-ranked contender Phil Davis weighed-in at 206 for his light heavyweight main event bout against Yoel Romero. The latter, former UFC fighter, who makes his long-awaited Bellator MMA debut, came in at 205.4.

Welterweights Neiman Gracie and Mark Lemminger showed 170.6 and 169.9, respectively, for their co-main event bout. Check out the full Bellator 266 fight card and weigh-in results below.

MMA fans can watch Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero live on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK, and 12 pm AEST in Australia.

The preliminary card airs live stream on YouTube and Pluto TV, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT, 12 am BST, and 9 am AEST.

Bellator 266 fight card

Main Card

Phil Davis (206) vs. Yoel Romero (205.4)

Neiman Gracie (170.6) vs. Mark Lemminger (169.9)

Alejandra Lara (125.2) vs. DeAnna Bennett (129.2)

Georgi Karakhanyan (155.6) vs. Saul Rogers (155.7)

Christian Edwards (204.3) vs. Ben Parrish (205.6)

Preliminary Card

Grant Neal (204.1) vs. Alex Polizzi (204.9)

Khalid Murtazaliev (185.3) vs. Anthony Adams (185.3)

Abraham Vaesau (175) vs. Albert Gonzales (175)

Bobby Seronio III (135.4) vs. Socrates Hernandez (135.9)

Rhalan Gracie (171) vs. Shane Keefe (169.1)

Edwin De Los Santos (125.3) vs. Jon Adams (125.4)

Jesse Delgado (129.5) vs. Joshua Dillon (130)