Valenzuela vs Berrio results, time, how to watch, live stream, tickets

Jose Valenzuela (9-0, 6 KOs) goes up against Deiner Berrio (22-3-1, 13 KOs) at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on Saturday, September 18. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout at lightweight. The contest headlines the PBC Fight Night card kicking off Doubleheader Fight Weekend.
Valenzuela vs Berrio tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.
In the co-feature Rajon Chance (5-0, 5 KOs) battles it out against Elon de Jesus (3-0, 2 KOs) in a six-rounder at super bantamweight. Kicking off the telecast Amed Medina (3-0, 3 KOs) meets Abdur Raheem Abdullah (4-4) in a four-rounder at super featherweight.
Boxing fans can watch Jose Valenzuela vs Deiner Berrio live stream on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The start time is 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Get the full Valenzuela vs Berrio fight card below and stay tuned with results.
Valenzuela vs Berrio fight card
Main Card
- Jose Valenzuela vs. Deiner Berrio, 10 rounds, lightweight
- Rajon Chance vs. Elon de Jesus, 6 rounds, super bantamweight
- Amed Medina vs. Abdur Raheem Abdullah, 4 rounds, super featherweight
Undercard
- Mikhail Montgomery vs. Marcos Rodriguez, 4 rounds, featherweight (swing bout)
- Hendri Cedeno Martinez vs. Brennon Crow, 4 rounds, super lightweight
- Gurgen Hovhannisyan vs. Jayvone Dafney, 4 rounds, heavyweight