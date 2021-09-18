Jose Valenzuela vs Deiner Berrio weigh-in results

Jose Valenzuela weighed-in at 136.4 for his lightweight bout against Deiner Berrio, who showed 137.6. The pair squares off the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA on Saturday, September 18 (get tickets).
Doors open at 3 pm PT. First fight starts at 3:10 pm PT. The telecast on FS1 and FOX Deportes starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.
Get the full Valenzuela vs Berrio fight card and weigh-in results below.
Valenzuela vs Berrio fight card
Main Card (FS1)
Jose Valenzuela (136.4) vs. Deiner Berrio (137.6), 10 rounds, lightweight
Rajon Chance (124.6) vs. Elon de Jesus (123.6), 6 rounds, super bantamweight
Amed Medina (128) vs. Abdur Raheem Abdullah (130), 4 rounds, super featherweight
Undercard
Mikhail Montgomery (124.6) vs. Marcos Rodriguez (126.8), 4 rounds, featherweight (swing bout)
Hendri Cedeno Martinez (144.4) vs. Brennon Crow (144), 4 rounds, super lightweight
Gurgen Hovhannisyan (291.4) vs. Jayvone Dafney (223.6), 4 rounds, heavyweight