Jose Valenzuela vs Deiner Berrio weigh-in results

Jose Valenzuela weigh-in
Jose Valenzuela weighs-in | Sean Michael Ham / Premier Boxing Champions

Jose Valenzuela weighed-in at 136.4 for his lightweight bout against Deiner Berrio, who showed 137.6. The pair squares off the headliner of PBC boxing fight card live from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA on Saturday, September 18 (get tickets).

Doors open at 3 pm PT. First fight starts at 3:10 pm PT. The telecast on FS1 and FOX Deportes starts at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT.

Get the full Valenzuela vs Berrio fight card and weigh-in results below.

Valenzuela vs Berrio fight card

Main Card (FS1)

Jose Valenzuela (136.4) vs. Deiner Berrio (137.6), 10 rounds, lightweight

Rajon Chance (124.6) vs. Elon de Jesus (123.6), 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Amed Medina (128) vs. Abdur Raheem Abdullah (130), 4 rounds, super featherweight

Jose Valenzuela aims to dominate Deiner Berrio – He is nowhere near my level

Undercard

Mikhail Montgomery (124.6) vs. Marcos Rodriguez (126.8), 4 rounds, featherweight (swing bout)

Hendri Cedeno Martinez (144.4) vs. Brennon Crow (144), 4 rounds, super lightweight

Gurgen Hovhannisyan (291.4) vs. Jayvone Dafney (223.6), 4 rounds, heavyweight

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

