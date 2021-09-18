Marc Castro joins Garcia vs Martin undercard in Fresno – Proud to be fighting there

Marc Castro says he’s ‘thrilled’ to be fighting for the first time in the paid ranks in his hometown as he takes pride of place on the undercard of Mikey Garcia’s clash with Sandor Martin on Saturday October 16. The Matchroom Boxing card airs live stream on DAZN from Chukchansi Park in Fresno, California.

Advertisements

Castro (3-0 3 KOs) has dispatched all three of his opponents inside the distance since joining the paid ranks in December, with all those fights coming on the undercards of Mexican giant Canelo Alvarez.

The 22 year old will be looking to land a fourth KO in the paid ranks on his home patch, and the former three time National Silver Gloves and two-time National Junior Olympics champion is ready to thrill his hometown faithful.

“God’s timing is perfect, I’m grateful and thrilled for the opportunity to fight in front of my hometown for the first time as a pro,” said Castro. “I’ve always had amazing support in Fresno and I’m so proud to be fighting there on October 16, hopefully the first night of many to come!

“Fighting at home is important for me – I know that there are massive fights ahead of me in the future, and I would love for them to take place in Fresno.”

The undercard in support of the main event is led by two world light-flyweight title fights as WBO king Elwin Soto puts his crown on the line against Jonathan Gonzalez and WBA champion Esteban Bermudez defends his strap against Jesse Rodriguez.

The ebent is also set to see more young talent including unbeaten Australian super featherweight Brock Jarvis (19-0 17 KOs) fighting under the Matchroom banner for the first time and Diego Pacheco (12-0 9 KOs), Nikita Ababiy (10-0 6 KOs) and Khalil Coe (1-0 1 KO) – all looking to add wins.

“What a great occasion for Marc on October 16,” said promoter Eddie Hearn. “Fighting for the first time as a pro in your hometown is always a big deal, but Marc will take it in his stride and show the fans in his backyard that they are in for a ride to the top if they join him on his journey.

“It’s a stacked card in Fresno with Mikey’s fight with Sandor and two cracking World title fights at Light-Flyweight, and with Marc being joined by fellow young guns Brock, Diego, Nikita and Khalil; it’s going to be a great night of action in California.”

The current Garcia vs Martin lineup looks as the following:

Mikey Garcia vs. Sandor Martin, 12 rounds, 145-pound catchweight

Elwin Soto vs. Jonathan Gonzalez, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Soto’s WBO title

Esteban Bermudez vs. Jesse Rodriguez, 12 rounds, light flyweight – Bermudez’s WBA title

Marc Castro vs. TBA

Brock Jarvis vs. TBA

Diego Pacheco vs. TBA

Nikita Ababiy vs. TBA

Khalil Coe vs TBA