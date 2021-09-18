Search
UFC Vegas 37 weigh-in results, Smith vs Spann official, one fighter heavy

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Spann airs live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday September 18, which makes it Sunday September 18 in the Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes stepped on the scales to make it official for their respective MMA bouts.

Former UFC 205 title challenger Anthony Smith weighed-in at 205.5 for his light heavyweight main event bout against Ryan Spann, who was 206. Ion Cutelaba and Devin Clark showed 205 and 206, respectively, for their co-main event bout.

Rong Zhu missed lightweight limit showing 158, for his bout against Brandon Jenkins, 155.5. He forfeits 20 percent of his purse in favor of his opponent and the contest proceeds at catchweight. Get the full UFC Vegas 37 fight card and weigh-in results below.

MMA fans can watch UFC Vegas 37: Smith vs Spann live stream on ESPN+ in the US, BT Sport in the UK and ESPN on Kayo in Australia.

UFC Vegas 37 fight card

Main Card

  • Anthony Smith (205.5) vs. Ryan Spann (206)
  • Ion Cutelaba (205) vs. Devin Clark (206)
  • Ariane Lipski (126) vs. Mandy Bohm (125.5)
  • Arman Tsarukyan (155.5) vs. Christos Giagos (155.5)
  • Joaquin Buckley (184.5) vs. Antonio Arroyo (186)
  • Nate Maness (135) vs. Tony Gravely (135.5)

UFC Vegas 37 time, how to watch, live stream, Smith vs Spann

Preliminary Card

  • Mike Rodriguez (202) vs. Tafon Nchukwi (204.5)
  • Pannie Kianzad (136) vs. Raquel Pennington (135.5)
  • Brandon Jenkins (155.5) vs. Rong Zhu (158)*
  • Montel Jackson (136) vs. JP Buys (136)
  • Erin Blanchfield (125) vs. Sarah Alpar (126)
  • Impa Kasanganay (170.5) vs. Carlston Harris (170)
  • Gustavo Lopez (135) vs. Heili Alateng (136)
  • Emily Whitmire (125) vs. Hannah Goldy (125)

*Missed weight

