UFC

Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann full fight video highlights

Newswire
Anthony Smith submits Ryan Spann at UFC Vegas 37
Anthony Smith submits Ryan Spann in UFC Vegas 37 main event | Twitter/UFC

Smith submits Spann in UFC Vegas 37 main event

Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann squared off in the headliner of UFC Vegas 37 live from UFC Apex in Las Vegas on Saturday September 18, which made it Sunday September 19 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for five rounds light heavyweight battle didn’t go the distance.

While the fight did see a number of strikes thrown, it was all over when former 205-pound title challenger, Smith secured a rear-naked choke to submit Spann at 3 minutes and 47 seconds into the first round.

With the win Smith updates his record to 36-16 and scores the third straight victory. Spann drops to 19-7.

You can watch Anthony Smith vs Ryan Spann full fight video highlights below.

Smith vs Spann full fight video highlights

Ryan Spann walkout.

Anthony Smith walkout.

Round 1.

Verdict.

Anthony Smith post-fight interview.

Get the full UFC Vegas 37 results.

More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResultsUFC

