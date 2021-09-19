Bellator 266 results, start time, how to watch, live stream, Davis vs Romero

Bellator 266 airs live from SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday September 18, which makes it Sunday September 19 in the UK and Australia. Former light heavyweight champion and No. 3-ranked contender Phil Davis (22-6) headlines the show in a five-round battle against former UFC fighter and promotional newcomer Yoel Romero (13-5).

In the co-main event No. 4-ranked 170-pound contender Neiman Gracie (10-2) faces off Mark Lemminger (12-3) at welterweight. Among other bouts, former title challenger and No. 5-ranked Alejandra Lara (9-4) takes on DeAnna Bennett (10-7-1) at women’s flyweight, Georgi Karakhanyan (31-11-1, 1 NC) battles it out against against Saul Rogers (14-4) at lightweight, and No. 10-ranked light heavyweight Christian Edwards (4-0) squares off against Ben Parrish (4-1).

How to watch Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero

MMA fans can watch Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero live stream on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK and 12 pm AEST in Australia.

Bellator 266 free live stream of preliminary card is available here on FIGHTMAG. The event kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am BST / 9 am AEST.

Get the full Bellator 266 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Bellator 266 fight card

Main Card

Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero

Neiman Gracie vs. Mark Lemminger

Alejandra Lara vs. DeAnna Bennett

Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Saul Rogers

Christian Edwards vs. Ben Parrish

Preliminary Card

Grant Neal vs. Alex Polizzi

Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Anthony Adams

Abraham Vaesau vs. Albert Gonzales

Bobby Seronio III vs. Socrates Hernandez

Rhalan Gracie vs. Shane Keefe

Edwin De Los Santos vs. Jon Adams

Jesse Delgado vs. Joshua Dillon