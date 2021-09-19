Search
MMA

Bellator 266 results, start time, how to watch, live stream, Davis vs Romero

Newswire
Bellator 266 Phil Davis vs Yoel Romero
Phil Davis vs Yoel Romero faceoff at Bellator 266 weigh-ins | Bellator MMA

Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero

Bellator 266 airs live from SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday September 18, which makes it Sunday September 19 in the UK and Australia. Former light heavyweight champion and No. 3-ranked contender Phil Davis (22-6) headlines the show in a five-round battle against former UFC fighter and promotional newcomer Yoel Romero (13-5).

In the co-main event No. 4-ranked 170-pound contender Neiman Gracie (10-2) faces off Mark Lemminger (12-3) at welterweight. Among other bouts, former title challenger and No. 5-ranked Alejandra Lara (9-4) takes on DeAnna Bennett (10-7-1) at women’s flyweight, Georgi Karakhanyan (31-11-1, 1 NC) battles it out against against Saul Rogers (14-4) at lightweight, and No. 10-ranked light heavyweight Christian Edwards (4-0) squares off against Ben Parrish (4-1).

How to watch Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero

MMA fans can watch Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero live stream on Showtime. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT in the US, 3 am BST in the UK and 12 pm AEST in Australia.

Bellator 266 free live stream of preliminary card is available here on FIGHTMAG. The event kicks off at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am BST / 9 am AEST.

Get the full Bellator 266 fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Bellator 266 fight card

Main Card

  • Phil Davis vs. Yoel Romero
  • Neiman Gracie vs. Mark Lemminger
  • Alejandra Lara vs. DeAnna Bennett
  • Georgi Karakhanyan vs. Saul Rogers
  • Christian Edwards vs. Ben Parrish

Preliminary Card

  • Grant Neal vs. Alex Polizzi
  • Khalid Murtazaliev vs. Anthony Adams
  • Abraham Vaesau vs. Albert Gonzales
  • Bobby Seronio III vs. Socrates Hernandez
  • Rhalan Gracie vs. Shane Keefe
  • Edwin De Los Santos vs. Jon Adams
  • Jesse Delgado vs. Joshua Dillon
