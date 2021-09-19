Maliek Montgomery vs Aleem Jumakhonov weigh-in results

Maliek Montgomery weighed-in at 126 for his WBC USNBC Silver featherweight title bout against Aleem Jumakhonov, who showed 125.6 The pair squares off in a ten-round main event of PBC boxing fight card live from Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, CA on Sunday, September 19 (get tickets). The event is the second chapter of Doubleheader Fight Weekend.

Omar Juarez came in at 142 for his eight-round co-main event bout against fellow-super lightweight Jairo Lopez, who was 141. Angel Barrientes and Victor Torres tipped the scales at 121.4 and 121.6, respectively, for their six-round super bantamweight telecast opener.

Doors open at 5 pm PT. First fight starts at 5:10 pm PT. The telecast on FS1 and FOX Deportes starts at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

Get the full Montgomery vs Jumakhonov fight card and weigh-in results below.

Montgomery vs Jumakhonov fight card

Main Card

Maliek Montgomery (126) vs. Aleem Jumakhonov (125.6), 10 rounds, super featherweight – WBC USNBC Silver featherweight title

Omar Juarez (142) vs. Jairo Lopez (141), 8 rounds, super lightweight

Angel Barrientes (121.4) vs. Victor Torres (121.6), 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

Juan Muro (124) vs. Nicholas Rubalcado (123.4), 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Demler Zamora (130) vs. Richard Barnard (130.8), 4 rounds, super featherweight