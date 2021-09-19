Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Search
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
MMA

Phil Davis vs Yoel Romero full fight video highlights

Newswire
Yoel Romero vs Phil Davis
Yoel Romero vs Phil Davis | Twitter/Bellator MMA

Davis defeats Romero in Bellator 266 main event

Phil Davis and Yoel Romero squared off in Bellator 266 main event live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday September 18, which made it Sunday September 19 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former light heavyweight champion and No. 3-ranked contender up against former UFC fighter and the promotional newcomer.

Advertisements

The scheduled for three rounds battle went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Davis, while one judge gave 29-28 to Romero. As a result Davis took the victory by split decision.

With the win Phil Davis updates his record to 23-6 and rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in April against Vadim Nemkov. Yoel Romero drops to 13-6 and suffers the third defeat in a row.

Check out Phil Davis vs Yoel Romero full fight video highlights below.

Davis vs Romero full fight video highlights

Yoel Romero walkout.

Phil Davis walk out.

Advertisements

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Result.

Get the full Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero results.

Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
FeaturedLatest NewsMMAResults

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch Joshua vs Usyk live stream
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097