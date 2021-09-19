Phil Davis and Yoel Romero squared off in Bellator 266 main event live on Showtime from SAP Center at San Jose on Saturday September 18, which made it Sunday September 19 in the UK and Australia. The contest featured former light heavyweight champion and No. 3-ranked contender up against former UFC fighter and the promotional newcomer.

Advertisements

The scheduled for three rounds battle went a full distance. In the end two judges scored the fight 30-27 in favor of Davis, while one judge gave 29-28 to Romero. As a result Davis took the victory by split decision.

With the win Phil Davis updates his record to 23-6 and rebounds from the defeat suffered in his previous bout in April against Vadim Nemkov. Yoel Romero drops to 13-6 and suffers the third defeat in a row.

Check out Phil Davis vs Yoel Romero full fight video highlights below.

Davis vs Romero full fight video highlights

Yoel Romero walkout.

Phil Davis walk out.

Advertisements

Round 1.

Round 2.

Round 3.

Result.

? By The Numbers



A vintage performance from the former world champion @PhilMrWonderful, who scores the split decision over @YoelRomeroMMA on @SHOsports. #Bellator266 pic.twitter.com/W1aWMWbKQz — BellatorMMA (@BellatorMMA) September 19, 2021

Get the full Bellator 266: Davis vs Romero results.