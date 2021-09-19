Tim Tszyu next fight date set against Takeshi Inoue

Tim Tszyu is back in the ring. The date when the Australian boxing star is set to throw punches next is Wednesday, November 17.

While No.1-ranked WBO junior middleweight contender is waiting for his opportunity to claim the world title, he faces No.7-ranked Takeshi Inoue of Japan. If successful, he is expected to challenge the winner of Jermell Charlo vs Brian Castano rematch.

Undefeated Tim Tszyu (19-0, 15 KOs) last fought in July, when he stopped Stevie Spark in the third round. Takeshi Inoue (17-1-1, 10 KOs) was in action last November when he scored a unanimous decision against Nath Nwachukwu.

The bout is reportedly scheduled for 10 rounds with WBO Asia Pacific and WBO Global super welterweight titles on the line.

Boxing fans can watch Tim Tszyu vs Takeshi Inoue live stream on Kayo. The start time is 7 pm AEST in Australia, which makes it 5 am ET / 2 am PT in the US, and 10 am BST in the UK.

Tszyu vs Inoue tickets and venue (reportedly in Queensland) information is expected to be announced shortly.

The list of bouts featured on Tszyu vs Inoue undercard is also expected to follow in due course. Among the matchups, Wade Ryan (19-9, 7 KOs) and Ben Mahoney (11-0, 6 KOs) are expected to square off in a ten-rounder with a vacant IBO Intercontinental super welterweight title on the line.

Tszyu vs Inoue fight card

Tim Tszyu vs. Takeshi Inoue, 10 rounds, super welterweight – WBO Asia Pacific title, WBO Global title

Wade Ryan vs. Ben Mahoney, 10 rounds, super welterweight – vacant IBO Intercontinental title