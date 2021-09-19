UFC 266 Fight Week schedule, tickets, Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 25. The fight card features a series of MMA bouts with two titles contested in the headliner of the show. Furthermore, the event marks the return of “International Fight Week”.

The headline-bout pits reigning UFC 145-pound champion Alexander Volkanovski (22-1) and No.2-ranked featherweight contender Brian Ortega (15-1, 1 NC). In the co-headliner Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) makes the sixth defense of her UFC women’s flyweight title against No.3 ranked contender and former Invicta FC bantamweight champion Lauren Murphy (15-4).

Among other bouts Nick Diaz makes his Octagon return against Robbie Lawler at welterweight, Curtis Blaydes faces Jairzinho Rozenstruik at heavyweight, and Jessica Andrade battles it out against Cynthia Calvillo at women’s flyweight. The full UFC 266 fight card can be found below.

UFC 266 tickets

UFC 266 tickets to witness all the action live at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, September 25 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

UFC International Fight Week 2021 Schedule

A number of events have been scheduled for UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega Fight Week, which is part of UFC International Fight Week 2021, leading to the date when the fighters square off inside the Octagon. Check out the schedule below.

Thursday, September 23

UFC 266 press conference is scheduled for Thursday, September 23 at Park Theater. The event is free and open to the public. The start time is 3:30 pm. Doors open half an hour prior.

UFC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony takes place at Park Theater on Thursday, September 23. The start time is 7:30 pm. Doors open half an hour prior.

Friday, September 24

UFC Fans Experience is held on Friday, September 24 at The Park & Toshiba Plaza. Free and open to the public event takes place from 9 am to 4 pm.

UFC Official Pool Party starts at 11 am on Friday, September 24 at AYU Dayclub at Resorts World Las Vegas (Must be 21+).

UFC 266 ceremonial weigh-in is held on Friday, September 24 at Park Theater, starting at 4 pm. Doors open an hour prior. The event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, September 25

UFC Fans Experience continues on Friday, September 25 at The Park & Toshiba Plaza. Free and open to the public event takes place from 9 am to 4 pm.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega presented by Modelo is held at T-Mobile Arena. Doors open at 3:15 pm.

UFC 266 Official Viewing Party is at 5:30 pm at RedTail at Resorts World Las Vegas (Must be 21+).

UFC 266 Official After Party is at 10:30 pm at Zouk Nightclub at Resorts World Las Vegas (Must be 21+).

UFC International Fight Week 2021

UFC 266 fight card

The full UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs Brian Ortega – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs Lauren Murphy – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Nick Diaz vs Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs Cynthia Calvillo

Preliminary card

Marlon Moraes vs Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs Taila Santos

Early Preliminary card

Uros Medic vs Jalin Turner

Manon Fiorot vs Mayra Bueno Silva

Karl Roberson vs Nick Maximov

Matthew Semelsberger vs Martin Sano

Jonathan Pearce vs Omar Morales