Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, how to watch, undercard

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO titles against former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday September 25, which makes it Sunday September 26 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout headlines Matchroom Boxing fight card live on DAZN.
In his previous bout last December two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) knocked out Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round to retain his belts. Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs), former cruiserweight king, last fought in October 2020 when he scored a unanimous decision against Derek Chisora to claim WBO Intercontinental heavyweight title.
How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk, date and time
Boxing fans can watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream on DAZN. The date is Saturday, September 25. The start time is 6 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the US, and 7 pm CEST (Central European Summer Time).
The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalk at approximately 10:10 pm BST, 5:10 ET / 2:10 PT, and 11:10 pm CEST.
Joshua vs Usyk Australia time
The date when Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 26. The time is 3 am AEST. The main event ringwalk is expected at around 7:10 am AEST. Live stream is available on DAZN.
Joshua vs Usyk undercard
In Joshua vs Usyk co-feature, Lawrence Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs) makes the first defense of his WBO cruiserweight title against mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic (15-0, 12 KOs). Among other undercard bouts, former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) is back in the ring against Lenin Castillo (21-3-1, 16 KOs) at light heavyweight, and Maxim Prodan (19-0-1, 15 KOs) defends his IBF International welterweight title against Florian Marku (8-0-1, 6 KOs).
In addition, Christopher Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) faces Khasan Baysangurov (21-1, 11 KOs) for a vacant WBA Intercontinental middleweight title. Kicking off the action Campbell Hatton (3-0) battles it out against Izan Dura (3-7) at lightweight.
Joshua vs Usyk fight card
The full Joshua vs Usyk fight card looks as the following:
- Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joshua’s unified IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO heavyweight titles
- Lawrence Okolie vs. Dilan Prasovic, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title
- Callum Smith vs. Lenin Castillo, 12 rounds, light heavyweight
- Maxim Prodan vs. Florian Marku, 10 rounds, welterweight – Prodan’s IBF International welterweight title
- Christopher Ousley vs. Khasan Baysangurov, 10 rounds, middleweight – for WBA Intercontinental middleweight title
- Campbell Hatton vs. Izan Dura, 4 rounds, lightweight