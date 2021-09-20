Rico Verhoeven vs Alistair Overeem press conference live stream

Reigning Glory heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven defends his belt against K-1 legend and former UFC fighter Alistair Overeem at GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, October 23. The five-round championship bout headlines “Collision 3” live on pay-per-view.

The kick off press conference takes place at NXT Studios in Amsterdam on Tuesday, September 21. Live stream video is available up top, starting at 2 pm ET / 11 am PT in the US, 7 pm BST in the UK, and 4 am AEST in Australia (on Wednesday, September 22).

Get the current Glory 79 aka Collision 3 fight card.