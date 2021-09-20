Montgomery vs Jumakhonov results, time, live stream, how to watch

Maliek Montgomery (10-0, 10 KOs) goes up against Aleem Jumakhonov (9-3-2, 5 KOs) at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on Sunday, September 19. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout with WBC USNBC Silver featherweight title on the line. The contest headlines the second PBC Fight Night card concluding Doubleheader Fight Weekend.

In the co-main event Omar Juarez (11-1, 5 KOs) faces off Jairo Lopez (26-13, 17 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the telecast Angel Barrientes (5-1, 4 KOs) meets Victor Torres (7-8-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at super bantamweight.

Boxing fans can watch Maliek Montgomery vs Aleem Jumakhonov live stream on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. Doors open at 5 pm. First bout is set for 5:10 pm.

Get the full Montgomery vs Jumakhonov fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Montgomery vs Jumakhonov fight card

Main Card

Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBC USNBC Silver featherweight title

Omar Juarez vs. Jairo Lopez, 8 rounds, super lightweight

Angel Barrientes vs. Victor Torres, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

Juan Muro vs. Nicholas Rubalcado, 4 rounds, super bantamweight

Demler Zamora vs. Richard Barnard, 4 rounds, super featherweight