Search
Boxing

Montgomery vs Jumakhonov results, time, live stream, how to watch

Newswire
Maliek Montgomery vs Aleem Jumakhonov
Maliek Montgomery vs Aleem Jumakhonov | Sean Michael Ham / Premier Boxing Champions

Maliek Montgomery vs Aleem Jumakhonov

Maliek Montgomery (10-0, 10 KOs) goes up against Aleem Jumakhonov (9-3-2, 5 KOs) at Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California on Sunday, September 19. The pair squares off in the scheduled for ten rounds bout with WBC USNBC Silver featherweight title on the line. The contest headlines the second PBC Fight Night card concluding Doubleheader Fight Weekend.

In the co-main event Omar Juarez (11-1, 5 KOs) faces off Jairo Lopez (26-13, 17 KOs) in an eight-rounder at super lightweight. Kicking off the telecast Angel Barrientes (5-1, 4 KOs) meets Victor Torres (7-8-1, 5 KOs) in a six-rounder at super bantamweight.

Boxing fans can watch Maliek Montgomery vs Aleem Jumakhonov live stream on FS1 and Fox Deportes. The start time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT. Doors open at 5 pm. First bout is set for 5:10 pm.

Get the full Montgomery vs Jumakhonov fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Montgomery vs Jumakhonov fight card

Main Card

  • Maliek Montgomery vs. Aleem Jumakhonov, 10 rounds, featherweight – WBC USNBC Silver featherweight title
  • Omar Juarez vs. Jairo Lopez, 8 rounds, super lightweight
  • Angel Barrientes vs. Victor Torres, 6 rounds, super bantamweight

Undercard

  • Juan Muro vs. Nicholas Rubalcado, 4 rounds, super bantamweight
  • Demler Zamora vs. Richard Barnard, 4 rounds, super featherweight
