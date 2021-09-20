Countdown to UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega – full episode video

UFC 266 airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 25 which makes it Sunday, September 26 in the UK and Australia. The full episode of Countdown hit the stream today, and you can watch it up top.

UFC 266 Countdown features reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega, women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Lauren Murphy, as well as Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler ahead of their rematch.

MMA fans can watch UFC 266 live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport 1 in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 266 fight card and start time.