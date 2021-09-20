UFC 266 fight card, Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 25. The date when the PPV card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 26.

In the main event Alexander Volkanovski of Australia makes (22-2) makes the second defense of his UFC featherweight title against the representative of the country-host, No.2-ranked 145-pound contender Brian Ortega (15-1, 1 NC). In the co-main event Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) makes the sixth defense of her belt against former Invicta FC bantamweight champion Lauren Murphy (15-4) of the US.

Prior to championship doubleheader, former Strikeforce welterweight champion Nick Diaz (26-9, 2 NC) steps inside the Octagon for the first time in over six years, facing off his American-fellow, former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler (28-15, 1 NC) in the rematch. The pair first met back in April 2004 at UFC 47, when Diaz secured the win by knockout in the second round.

Also on the main card American Curtis Blaydes (14-3, 1 NC) takes on Surinamese Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2) at heavyweight. In addition, former UFC women’s strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (21-9) from Brazil squares off against American Cynthia Calvillo (9-2-1) at flyweight.

The top of preliminary card features former UFC bantamweight title challenger Marlon Moraes (23-8-1) of Brazil up against Merab Dvalishvili (13-4) of Georgia. Among other bouts Dan Hooker (20-10) of New Zealand goes up against Nasrat Haqparast (13-3) of Germany at lightweight. The full UFC 266 fight card can be found below.

How to watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live

Fans can witness UFC 266 live MMA action as it happens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Other MMA fans can watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live on pay-per-view on ESPN+ in the US at 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT, BT Sport 1 in the UK at 3 am BST, and Kayo in Australia at 12 pm AEST.

UFC 266 fight card

The full UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega fight card looks as the following:

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST)

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Early Preliminary card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST)

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Karl Roberson vs. Nick Maximov

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales