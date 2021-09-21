Anthony Joshua vs Aussie slang phrases (video)

Unified IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defends his belts against former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 26.

A few days ahead of the event British boxing star took part in Aussie lingo challenge. If you ever wondered or tried to guess the meaning of such Australian slang sayings as “Fair suck of the sauce bottle” or “Have a captain cook”, for example, “AJ” gets the answers, and you can watch it up top.

Boxing fans can watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream on DAZN. The event start time is 3 am AEST / 1 am AWST. The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:10 am AEST / 5:10 am AWST.

Get the full Joshua vs Usyk fight card.