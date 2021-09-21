Canelo vs Plant press conference live stream video

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Caleb Plant battle it out for an undisputed super middleweight title live on pay-per-view from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 6, which makes it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds showdown features the unified WBC, WBA and WBO champion up against the IBF titleholder in a 168-pound supremacy.

Canelo vs Plant kickoff press conference takes place at The Beverly Hilton – The Wilshire Garden on Tuesday, September 21. Live stream video from Los Angeles, CA is available up top, starting at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT in the US and 9:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 6:30 am AEST on Wednesday, September 22 in Australia.

Canelo vs Plant tickets

Canelo vs Plant tickets to witness all the action at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, November 6 can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The bouts featured on Canelo vs Plant undercard are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.