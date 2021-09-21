Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Canelo vs Plant press conference live stream video

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant for undisputed super middleweight title

Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Caleb Plant battle it out for an undisputed super middleweight title live on pay-per-view from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday November 6, which makes it Sunday November 7 in the UK and Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds showdown features the unified WBC, WBA and WBO champion up against the IBF titleholder in a 168-pound supremacy.

Canelo vs Plant kickoff press conference takes place at The Beverly Hilton – The Wilshire Garden on Tuesday, September 21. Live stream video from Los Angeles, CA is available up top, starting at 4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT in the US and 9:30 pm BST in the UK, which makes it 6:30 am AEST on Wednesday, September 22 in Australia.

Canelo vs Plant tickets to witness all the action at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, November 6 can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

The bouts featured on Canelo vs Plant undercard are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

