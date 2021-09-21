Dana White’s Contender Series – Season 5 Week, 4 results

Dana White’s Contender Series 40 takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, NV on Tuesday, September 21, which makes it Wednesday, September 22 in the UK and Australia. The event features five bouts, with MMA prospects battling it out inside the Octagon, in hopes to win a contract with the UFC.

The headline-bout features AJ Dobson (5-0) up against Hashem Arkhagha (6-0) at 189-pound catchweight. The contest was originally scheduled at middleweight but the latter missed the required limit.

Also on the card Nikolay Veretennikov (9-3) faces off Michael Morales (11-0) at lightweight, Theo Rlayang (5-0) squares off against Steven Nguyen (7-1) at featherweight, and Santo Curatolo (6-1) meets Kleydson Rodrigues (6-1) at flyweight. Kicking off the action Victor Martinez (12-4) takes on Jacob Rosales (13-6) at lightweight.

MMA fans can watch DWCS 40 live stream on ESPN+ in the US starting at 8 pm ET / 7 pm PT. In the UK the event airs live on BT Sport Monthly Pass at 1 am BST. In Australia the fight card is available on ESPN on Kayo at 10 am AEST.

Stay tuned with DWCS 40 results below.

Dana White’s Contender Series 40 results

Hashem Arkhagha vs. AJ Dobson

Michael Morales vs. Nikolay Veretennikov

Steven Nguyen vs. Theo Rlayang

Santo Curatolo vs. Kleydson Rodrigues

Jacob Rosales vs. Victor Martinez