Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard: Edgar Berlanga faces Marcelo Coceres, Julian Williams meets Vladimir Hernandez

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 headlines the night of action live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday October 9, which makes it Sunday October 10 in Australia. The scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout features reigning WBC heavyweight champion up against former titleholder in their trilogy fight.

In addition to the previously announced PPV card, the list of undercard bouts has been set. Among the matchups, Edgar Berlanga faces Marcelo Esteban Coceres for the vacant NABO super middleweight title, and Julian Williams battles it out against Vladimir Hernandez at junior middleweight.

Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 tickets

Fury vs Wilder 3 tickets to witness all the action at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, October 9 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

Boxing fans can watch Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 3 for WBC heavyweight title live on ESPN+ and FOX Sports PPV in the US, BT Sport Box Office in the UK and Kayo in Australia. The pay-per-view card also features a trio of heavyweight bouts, as Efe Ajagba goes up against Frank Sanchez, Robert Helenius takes on Adam Kownacki, and Jared Anderson meets Vladimir Tereshkin.

The two-fight undercard featuring Berlanga up against Coceres and Williams faceoff Vladimir Hernandez airs live on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes, FS1 and FOX Deportes, and simulcast on ESPN+. The action inside the squared circle begins with a four-fight preliminary lineup live on ESPN App and FOX Sports App.

Edgar Berlanga vs Marcelo Esteban Coceres tops Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard

Berlanga (17-0, 16 KOs), the Brooklyn-bred puncher with Puerto Rican roots, became one of boxing’s most talked-about fighters by scoring first-round knockouts in his first 16 fights. The 2020 Prospect of the Year, he’s walked to the ring with mentor and multi-platinum hip hop artist Fat Joe and become a social media sensation with his highlight-reel stoppages. The knockout streak ended in April, as Berlanga knocked down Demond Nicholson four times in eight rounds and had to settle for a unanimous decision.

Coceres (30-2-1, 16 KOs), from Argentina, challenged Billy Joe Saunders for the WBO super middleweight world title in November 2019 and was nearly level on the scorecards before being knocked out in the 11th round. He last fought in June, knocking out Nelson Nicolas Rosalez in the second round.

Berlanga said, “I am thrilled to be fighting on the Fury-Wilder III card, and I am coming do what I always do, which is to steal the show and knock out my opponent in devastating fashion. Coceres is in for a rude awakening on October 9. Do not get up for a snack when I’m fighting. It’s going to be a short, brutal night. Count on it.”

“Berlanga can say what he wants about making it a short night or whatever. The biggest talkers are usually the most insecure,” said Coceres. “I know what I bring to the table. I’ve been in there with the better fighters, while he’s feasted on a diet of nobodies. In my mind, it won’t be an upset when I beat this kid. On October 9, it is man versus boy, and that boy is in for a rude awakening.”

Julian Williams faces Vladimir Hernandez

Philadelphia’s Williams (27-2-1, 16 KOs) became a unified world champion at 154-pounds in May 2019 when he upset Jarrett Hurd in one of the year’s best fights, winning a close-quarters brawl by unanimous decision. The 31-year-old dropped the titles in his first defense, losing to Jeison Rosario in January 2020. Williams had been riding a five-fight winning streak going into the Rosario matchup, in which he added victories over former champion Ishe Smith and hard-hitting contender Nathaniel Gallimore to his ledger.

He returns to action on Oct. 9 against the 32-year-old Hernandez (12-4, 6 KOs). Originally from Durango, Mexico, Hernandez now lives in Denver, Colorado, and most recently earned a decision victory over longtime contender Alfredo Angulo in August 2020.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to compete on this amazing card,” said Williams. “I’m excited to be getting back in the ring and starting my journey back to the very top of the division.”

“I’m very thankful for this opportunity to get back in the ring on October 9,” said Hernandez. “I expect Julian Williams to be prepared like I am to give the fans a great fight. I have been doing nothing but staying ready and training since my last fight. I promise that I’m going to bring the action when that bell rings.”

In other Fury vs Wilder 3 undercard action

Preliminary bouts include a 10-round featherweight bout between two-time Cuban Olympic gold medalist Robeisy Ramirez (7-1, 4 KOs) and unbeaten Puerto Rican prospect Orlando Gonzalez (17-0, 10 KOs). As well, Viktor Faust (7-0, 5 KOs) faces Mike Marshall (6-1, 4 KOs) in an eight-rounder at heavyweight, and former U.S. amateur star Bruce Carrington makes his pro debut in a four-round featherweight contest against an opponent to be named.

In addition, Elvis Rodriguez (11-1-1, 10 KOs) meets Victor Vazquez (11-5, 5 KOs) in an eight-rounder at junior welterweight.

The current Fury vs Wilder 3 fight card can be found below.

Fury vs Wilder 3 fight card

Main Card (9 pm ET / 6 pm PT / 2 am BST / 11 pm AEST)

Tyson Fury vs. Deontay Wilder, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Fury’s WBC heavyweight title

Efe Ajagba vs. Frank Sanchez, 10 rounds, heavyweight

Robert Helenius vs. Adam Kownacki, 12 rounds, heavyweight

Jared Anderson vs. Vladimir Tereshkin, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Undercard (7 pm ET / 4 pm PT / 12 am BST / 9 am AEST)

Edgar Berlanga vs. Marcelo Esteban Coceres, 10 rounds, super middleweight – vacant NABO super middleweight title

Julian Williams vs. Vladimir Hernandez, 10 rounds, junior middleweight

Preliminary Card (4:30 pm ET / 1:30 pm PT / 9:30 pm BST / 6:30 am AEST)

Robeisy Ramirez vs. Orlando Gonzalez, 10 rounds, featherweight

Viktor Faust vs. Mike Marshall, 8 rounds, heavyweight

Bruce Carrington vs. TBA, 4 rounds, featherweight

Elvis Rodriguez vs. Victor Vazquez, 8 rounds, junior welterweight