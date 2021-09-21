UFC 266 start time: How to watch Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Saturday, September 25. The date when the PPV card airs live in the UK and Australia is Sunday, September 26.

Advertisements

The fight card features fourteen bouts in total with two titles contested on the night. On the top of the bill Alexander Volkanovski (22-2) defends his 145-pound title against No.2-ranked featherweight contender Brian Ortega (15-1, 1 NC). In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) defends her flyweight title against No.3-ranked Lauren Murphy (15-4).

Also on the card Nick Diaz (26-9, 2 NC) makes his Octagon return in the welterweight rematch against Robbie Lawler (28-15, 1 NC) and Curtis Blaydes (14-3, 1 NC) battles it out against Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2) at heavyweight. In addition, former strawweight champion Jessica Andrade (21-9) takes on Cynthia Calvillo (9-2-1) at flyweight.

The full UFC 266 fight card can be found below.

UFC 266 tickets

UFC 266 tickets to witness all MMA action as it happens at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 25 are on sale. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

UFC 266 start time in the US, Volkanovski vs Ortega

MMA fans in the United States can watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live stream on ESPN+ PPV. The date is Saturday, September 25. The time is 10 pm ET / 7 pm PT.

The preliminary card starts at 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT live stream on ESPN+. The early preliminary card kicks off at 6 pm ET / 3 pm PT also on ESPN+.

UFC 266 UK time, Volkanovski vs Ortega

MMA fans in the United Kingdom can watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live stream on BT Sport 1. The date is Sunday, September 26. The time is 3 am BST.

The preliminary card airs live stream on BT Sport Monthly Pass starting at 1 am BST on Sunday, September 26. The early preliminary card live stream is available on UFC Fight Pass at 11 pm BST on Saturday, September 25.

UFC 266 Australia time, Volkanovski vs Ortega

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live stream on Kayo Sports. The date is Sunday, September 25. The time is 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST on ESPN on Kayo. The early preliminary card airs live stream on UFC Fight Pass at 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST.

UFC 266 fight card

Main Card (10 pm ET / 7 pm PT / 3 am BST / 12 pm AEST / 10 am AWST)

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Preliminary card (8 pm ET / 5 pm PT / 1 am BST / 10 am AEST / 8 am AWST)

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Early Preliminary card (6 pm ET / 3 pm PT / 11 pm BST / 8 am AEST / 6 am AWST)

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Karl Roberson vs. Nick Maximov

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales