Joshua vs Usyk Australia time: How to watch fight live – all states and territories

British boxing star Anthony Joshua defends his unified IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO heavyweight titles against former undisputed cruiserweight champion from Ukraine Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England. The date and time when the event airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 26 at 3 am AEST.

Advertisements

Two-time heavyweight champion Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) was last in action in December when he knocked out Kubrat Pulev in Round 9 to retain his belts. Former cruiserweight ruler Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) last fought in October 2020 when he secured a unanimous decision against Derek Chisora.

In the co-feature Lawrence Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBO cruiserweight title against mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic (15-0, 12 KOs). Also on the undercard former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) faces off Lenin Castillo (21-3-1, 16 KOs) at light heavyweight, and Maxim Prodan (19-0-1, 15 KOs) defends his IBF International welterweight strap against Florian Marku (8-0-1, 6 KOs). The full fight card can be found below.

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream in Australia, date and time

Boxing fans in Australia can watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream on DAZN. The date is Sunday, September 26. The time is 3:00 am.

The main event fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at approximately 7:10 am AEST.

Joshua vs Usyk start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

Joshua vs Usyk start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is set for Sunday, September 26 at 3:00 am.

Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk are expected to make their ring walk at around 7:10 am AEST. Sign up on DAZN >>

Joshua vs Usyk Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

Joshua vs Usyk start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, September 26 at 2:30 am ACST.

The headline-bout is expected at around 6:40 am ACST. Sign up on DAZN >>

Joshua vs Usyk Perth time (AWST)

Joshua vs Usyk Perth time is scheduled for Sunday, September 26 at 1 am AWST.

The main event is expected at around 5:10 am AWST. Sign up on DAZN >>

Joshua vs Usyk start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

Joshua vs Usyk start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, September 26 at 12 am CXT.

The headline-bout is expected at approximately 4:10 am CXT. Sign up on DAZN >>

Joshua vs Usyk fight card

The full Joshua vs Usyk fight card looks as the following:

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joshua’s unified IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs. Dilan Prasovic, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title

Callum Smith vs. Lenin Castillo, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Maxim Prodan vs. Florian Marku, 10 rounds, welterweight – Prodan’s IBF International welterweight title

Christopher Ousley vs. Khasan Baysangurov, 10 rounds, middleweight – for WBA Intercontinental middleweight title

Campbell Hatton vs. Izan Dura, 4 rounds, lightweight