Boxing

Canelo pushes Plant, slaps thrown, scuffle erupts (video)

Parviz Iskenderov
Canelo Alvarez slaps Caleb Plant
Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant scuffle at kickoff presser | Amanda Westcott/SHOWTIME

Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant for undisputed super middleweight title airs live on Nov 6 from Vegas

Canelo Alvarez and Caleb Plant kicked off their battle for an undisputed super middleweight title with a bang at the presser held earlier today in Los Angels. The pair is set to square off and make history live on pay-per-view on Showtime from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday, November 6. Tickets can be purchased through Vivid Seats.

At the kick off press conference Canelo and Plant came face to face. A few things were said. According to the Mexican boxing star the undefeated American champion said something about his mother.

As the conversation got heated, the video shows Canelo pushing Plant back. The latter returns and throws left hand. Canelo leans back and counters.

While no fists were thrown, a few slaps seemed to be delivered. Plant ended up with a cut, and his sun glasses went missing.

“You can say whatever to me, but not to my mom,” Canelo said following the scuffle. “I’m going to fight anyone who says something about my mom. And he swung first. I just pushed him. He swung first, and I do what I do. He crossed the line.”

Canelo (56-1-2 38 KOs) brings to the table his unified WBC, WBA and WBO super middleweight belts. Plant (21-0, 12 KOs) puts his IBF 168-pound title on the line. The world championship bout is scheduled for twelve rounds.

“It will be over in eight rounds or less,” Canelo said. I’m going to knock out this guy. Easy.”

How to watch Canelo Alvarez vs Caleb Plant

Plant commented the scuffle saying he and Canelo “just had some normal back-and-forth banter up there and then whatever happened, happened”.

“It’s none of my concern though,” Plant said. “I’m focused and locked in on November 6.”

The list of bouts featured on Canelo vs Plant undercard and event start time is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

BoxingLatest News

