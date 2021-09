Reigning GLORY Kickboxing heavyweight champion Rico Verhoeven makes the tenth defense of his title against ex-UFC fighter and former K-1, StrikeForce and Dream heavyweight champion Alistair Overeem in the main event of “Collision 3” aka Glory 79 live from GelreDome in Arnhem, Netherlands on Saturday, October 23. At the kickoff press conference held earlier today the fighters came face to face for the first time, and you can watch it up top.

Get the current GLORY 79 fight card.