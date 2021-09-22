UFC 266 Australia time: How to watch Volkanovski vs Ortega – all states and territories

Reigning featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski and No.2-ranked contender Brian Ortega square off in a five-round championship bout headlining UFC 266 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV. The date and time when the fight card airs live on pay-per-view in Australia is Sunday, September 26 at 12 pm AEST.

Advertisements

Volkanovski (22-2) of Australia is making the second defense of his 145-pound title. In his previous two fights he claimed and successfully defended the belt against former champion Max Holloway. Ortega (15-1, 1 NC) of the US is coming off the win by unanimous decision against Chan Sung Jung. He makes the second attempt at claiming the featherweight title after suffering the defeat via fourth-round TKO against Holloway late 2018.

In the co-main event Kyrgyzstani-Peruvian Valentina Shevchenko (21-3) makes the sixth defense of her flyweight title against No.3-ranked contender Lauren Murphy (15-4) of the US. Also on the card Nick Diaz (26-9, 2 NC) makes his return in the rematch against fellow-American and former 170-pound champion Robbie Lawler (28-15, 1 NC) at welterweight.

In addition, American Curtis Blaydes (14-3, 1 NC) goes up against Surinamese Jairzinho Rozenstruik (12-2) at heavyweight, and former women’s strawweight champion from Brazil Jessica Andrade (21-9) battles it out against American Cynthia Calvillo (9-2-1) at flyweight. The full UFC 266 fight card can be found below.

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live stream in Australia, date, time, how to watch, PPV cost

MMA fans in Australia can watch UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega live stream on Kayo. The date is Sunday, September 26. The time is 12 pm AEST. The PPV price is $54.95.

The preliminary card starts at 10 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass and on ESPN on Kayo. MMA action begins on the early preliminary card at 8 am AEST live stream on UFC Fight Pass.

UFC 266 start time in Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne and Sydney (AEST)

UFC 266 start time in Brisbane, QLD, Canberra, ACT, Melbourne, VIC, Sydney, NSW and Hobart, Tasmania is set for Sunday, September 26 at 12 pm AEST. The preliminary card begins at 10 am AEST. The early preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST. Order PPV >>

UFC 266 Adelaide and Darwin time (ACST)

UFC 266 start time in Adelaide, SA and Darwin, NT is scheduled for Sunday, September 26 at 11:30 am ACST. The preliminary card kicks off at 9:30 am ACST. The action inside the Octagon begins with the early preliminary bouts at 7:30 am ACST. Order PPV >>

UFC 266 Perth time (AWST)

UFC 266 Perth time is scheduled for Sunday, September 26 at 10 am AWST. The preliminary card starts at 8 am AEST. The early preliminary card commences at 6 am AWST. Order PPV >>

UFC 266 start time on Christmas Island (CXT)

UFC 266 start time on Christmas Island is scheduled for Sunday, September 26 at 9 am CXT. The preliminary card begins at 7 am CXT. The early preliminary card starts at 5 am CXT. Order PPV >>

UFC 266 fight card

The full UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega fight card looks as the following:

Main Card

Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title

Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler

Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo

Preliminary card

Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili

Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos

Early Preliminary card

Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner

Manon Fiorot vs. Mayra Bueno Silva

Karl Roberson vs. Nick Maximov

Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano

Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales