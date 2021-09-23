Ali Drew new on-air talent for Probellum boxing promotion

Boxing and media company Probellum announced that respected presenter Ali Drew will join the team as part of its new on-air talent.

Ali’s incredible work ethic and talent has seen her become one of the best and brightest presenters in boxing over the past year, with her professional, knowledgeable and confident approach making her an instant hit with fight fans.

She has become one of the most recognizable faces in all of boxing, having worked for a number of major outlets, including DAZN, Queensberry Promotions, Hennessy Promotions, 32 Red, FightZone and more.

Ali has constantly gone from strength to strength in her career, and she now takes the next big step by teaming up with Probellum – an ambitious next-generation sports company which is designed to blend promotion, media and brand/content expertise.

Probellum is looking to build an ubiquitous, digital platform to compliment broadcasters and promoters – whilst also empowering fighters and galvanizing a global fanbase in order to promote the biggest fights to boxing fans around the world.

“I’m really excited to be joining Probellum and being part of a fantastic team,” said Ali Drew. “It’s great to be involved right from the start and I’m looking forward to the journey of where this will take us.”

“We’re delighted to announce that Ali Drew will be joining our talent line-up at Probellum,” said Richard Schaefer, President of Probellum. “She’s proven herself as a tremendous presenter over the past couple of years, and we’re certain that she’ll make an immediate impact in the role.

“She has been part of the broadcast teams on some big events over the past few months, and now she’ll get the chance to be part of some even bigger ones with Probellum.”