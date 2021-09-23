Joshua vs Usyk press conference live stream video

Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk

Anthony Joshua defends his unified WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles against former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk live on DAZN from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday September 25, which makes it Sunday September 26 in Australia. The pre-fight press conference is held today.

Joshua and Usyk are set to come face to face for the first time and preview their upcoming bout. Also in attendance their teams and Matchroom head Eddie Hearn. Live stream video is available up top, starting 9 am ET / 6 am PT in the US, 2 pm BST in the UK and 11 pm AEST in Australia.

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, how to watch, undercard

Get the full Joshua vs Usyk fight card and event start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Watch Joshua vs Usyk live stream

