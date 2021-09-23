Search
UFC 266 press conference live stream video, Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega

UFC 266 pre-fight press conference is held two days ahead of the featherweight title fight between champion Alexander Volkanovski and challenger Brian Ortega headlining the card live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 25, which makes it Sunday September 26 in Australia. The co-headliner is the women’s flyweight championship between champion Valentina Shevchenko and challenger Lauren Murphy, following the rematch between Nick Diaz and Robbie Lawler.

In attendance the main event fighters Volkanovski and Ortega, as well as Shevchenko, Murphy, Diaz and Lawler, and UFC President Dana White. Live stream video from Park Theater is available up top on Thursday, September 23 at 6:30 pm ET / 3:30 pm PT in the US and 11:30 pm BST in the UK, and Friday September 24 at 8:30 am AEST / 6:30 am AWST in Australia.

UFC 266 start time: How to watch Volkanovski vs Ortega

MMA fans can watch UFC 265: Lewis vs Gane live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK and on Kayo in Australia.

Get the full UFC 265 fight card and start time.

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

