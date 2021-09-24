Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Search
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo
Boxing

Joshua vs Usyk weigh-in live stream video and results

Newswire
Subscribe

Subscribe to our channel on YouTube

Get all FIGHTMAG video content

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defends his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday September 25, which makes it Sunday September 26 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Joshua vs Usyk weigh-in start time is scheduled for 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US, 1 pm BST in the UK and 10 pm AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Fans can watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries, and on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Get the full Joshua vs Usyk fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Joshua vs Usyk fight card

  • Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joshua’s unified IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO heavyweight titles
  • Lawrence Okolie vs. Dilan Prasovic, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title
  • Callum Smith vs. Lenin Castillo, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk date, time, how to watch, undercard

  • Maxim Prodan vs. Florian Marku, 10 rounds, welterweight – Prodan’s IBF International welterweight title
  • Christopher Ousley vs. Khasan Baysangurov, 10 rounds, middleweight – for WBA Intercontinental middleweight title
  • Campbell Hatton vs. Izan Dura, 4 rounds, lightweight
Advertisements

Links to streaming or pay-per-view platforms provided on this page, if any, are affiliate links. We will be paid a commission, with no extra cost to you, if you use those links to make a purchase.

Share This

Want to Support?

You can support FIGHTMAG with a contribution of any size. Thank you.

Donate
More
BoxingLatest NewsVideo

Add a comment

Related

ADD A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Top Stories

Cold Company

Sign up for FIGHTMAG Weekly Newsletter

Top stories delivered to your inbox

Watch Joshua vs Usyk live stream
Live stream UFC 266 Volkanovski vs Ortega on Kayo

Latest

In Case You Missed It

© Copyright 2021 - FIGHTMAG ®

ISSN 2652-5097