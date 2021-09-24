Joshua vs Usyk weigh-in live stream video and results

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defends his WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk live from Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Saturday September 25, which makes it Sunday September 26 in Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.

Advertisements

Joshua vs Usyk weigh-in start time is scheduled for 8 am ET / 5 am PT in the US, 1 pm BST in the UK and 10 pm AEST in Australia. Live stream video is available up top.

Fans can watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream on DAZN in the US, Australia and other countries, and on Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

Get the full Joshua vs Usyk fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.

Joshua vs Usyk fight card

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joshua’s unified IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs. Dilan Prasovic, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title

Callum Smith vs. Lenin Castillo, 12 rounds, light heavyweight

Maxim Prodan vs. Florian Marku, 10 rounds, welterweight – Prodan’s IBF International welterweight title

Christopher Ousley vs. Khasan Baysangurov, 10 rounds, middleweight – for WBA Intercontinental middleweight title

Campbell Hatton vs. Izan Dura, 4 rounds, lightweight