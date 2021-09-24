Supreme Patty vs John Gabbana live stream, start time, how to watch, card

Supreme Patty and John Gabbana square off in a boxing match at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL on Friday, September 24. The bout featuring social media stars headlines a mixed-fight card live on pay-per-view.
The co-main event is an MMA bout between Reeves Davis Jr and DeWitt Dixon. Also on the card, American wrestler and three-time NCAA champion Bo Nickal makes his MMA debut against David Conley, as well as a series of matchups featuring fighters and celebrities including Skinny From The 9, Terry Business, Slap for Cash, Josh Mayo, Frank Berrios.
How to watch Supreme Patty vs John Gabbana
Fans can watch Supreme Patty vs John Gabbana live stream on FITE. The date is Friday, September 24. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.
In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, September 25. The start time is 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.
Get the full Patty vs Gabbana fight card below.
Patty vs Gabbana fight card
- Supreme Patty vs. John Gabbana
- DeWitt Dixon vs. Reeves Davis Jr
- Bo Nickal vs. David Conley
- Tylor Sigmon vs. Juan Alvarez
- Anson Swindle vs. Josh Mayo
- Skinny From The 9 vs. Terry Business
- Khortni Kamyron vs. Poulette Arenas
- Erik Baker vs. Mike Taylor
- Slap For Cash vs. Frank Berrios
- Juston Welch vs. George Pieratt
- Keshawn Gray vs. Billy Rogers
- Marcus Paige vs. Chris Quiroz
- Eddie Price vs. Willis Green
- Aaron Lewis vs. Charles Brown
- Mike Ford vs. Kyle Hamel
- Jesse Gallegos vs. Tyler Sammis
- Caleb Mutchler vs. Carl Black
- Marcos Garcia vs. Brett Williams
- Langston Sykes vs. Tamir Johnson
- Jeremiah Ford vs. Jackson Rhodes