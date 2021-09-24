Supreme Patty vs John Gabbana live stream, start time, how to watch, card

Supreme Patty and John Gabbana square off in a boxing match at Pensacola Bay Center in Pensacola, FL on Friday, September 24. The bout featuring social media stars headlines a mixed-fight card live on pay-per-view.

Advertisements

The co-main event is an MMA bout between Reeves Davis Jr and DeWitt Dixon. Also on the card, American wrestler and three-time NCAA champion Bo Nickal makes his MMA debut against David Conley, as well as a series of matchups featuring fighters and celebrities including Skinny From The 9, Terry Business, Slap for Cash, Josh Mayo, Frank Berrios.

How to watch Supreme Patty vs John Gabbana

Fans can watch Supreme Patty vs John Gabbana live stream on FITE. The date is Friday, September 24. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT.

In the UK and Australia the event airs live on Saturday, September 25. The start time is 1 am BST and 10 am AEST, respectively.

Get the full Patty vs Gabbana fight card below.

Patty vs Gabbana fight card

Supreme Patty vs. John Gabbana

DeWitt Dixon vs. Reeves Davis Jr

Bo Nickal vs. David Conley

Tylor Sigmon vs. Juan Alvarez

Anson Swindle vs. Josh Mayo

Skinny From The 9 vs. Terry Business

Khortni Kamyron vs. Poulette Arenas

Erik Baker vs. Mike Taylor

Slap For Cash vs. Frank Berrios

Juston Welch vs. George Pieratt

Keshawn Gray vs. Billy Rogers

Marcus Paige vs. Chris Quiroz

Eddie Price vs. Willis Green

Aaron Lewis vs. Charles Brown

Mike Ford vs. Kyle Hamel

Jesse Gallegos vs. Tyler Sammis

Caleb Mutchler vs. Carl Black

Marcos Garcia vs. Brett Williams

Langston Sykes vs. Tamir Johnson

Jeremiah Ford vs. Jackson Rhodes