UFC 266 ceremonial weigh-ins and faceoff, Volkanovski vs Ortega (video)

UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski, challenger Brian Ortega, and the rest of fighters featured on the UFC 266 fight card, step on the scales and come face to face in front of the fans, ahead of their respective bouts scheduled for the day after. MMA event airs live on pay-per-view from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 25, which makes it Sunday September 26 in the UK and Australia.

Watch UFC 266 ceremonial weigh-in up top, starting at 7 pm ET / 4 pm PT in the US, 12 am BST in the UK and 9 am AEST in Australia. Weigh-in results and live show can be found here.

Fans can watch UFC 266 live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.

In the co-main event UFC women’s flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko faces Lauren Murphy. Also on the card Nick Diaz returns in the rematch against Robbie Lawler at middleweight.

