UFC 266 weigh-in results, Volkanovski vs Ortega (video)

UFC 266: Volkanovski vs Ortega airs live from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Saturday September 25, which makes it Sunday September 26 in the UK and Australia. A day before the fight show the athletes step on the scales to make it official.
In the main event Alexander Volkanovski defends his featherweight title against Brian Ortega. In the co-main event Valentina Shevchenko defends her flyweight title against Lauren Murphy. Also on the card Nick Diaz makes his return against Robbie Lawler at middleweight.
UFC 266 weigh-in live show starts at 11:50 am ET / 8:50 am PT in the US, 4:50 pm in the UK and 1:50 am AEST in Australia. Stream video is available up top.
MMA fans can watch UFC 266 live on ESPN+ PPV in the US, BT Sport in the UK, and Kayo in Australia.
Get the full UFC 266 fight card below and stay tuned with weigh-in results.
UFC 266 fight card
Main Card
- Alexander Volkanovski vs. Brian Ortega – Volkanovski’s UFC featherweight title
- Valentina Shevchenko vs. Lauren Murphy – Shevchenko’s UFC women’s flyweight title
- Nick Diaz vs. Robbie Lawler
- Curtis Blaydes vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
- Jessica Andrade vs. Cynthia Calvillo
Preliminary card
- Marlon Moraes vs. Merab Dvalishvili
- Dan Hooker vs. Nasrat Haqparast
- Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Chris Daukaus
- Roxanne Modafferi vs. Taila Santos
Early Preliminary card
- Uros Medic vs. Jalin Turner
- Nick Maximov vs. Cody Brundage
- Matthew Semelsberger vs. Martin Sano
- Jonathan Pearce vs. Omar Morales