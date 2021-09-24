Villejuif Boxing Show IV scheduled for 12 March 2022

The World Kickboxing Network announced the date of the fourth edition of Villejuif Boxing Show (via Twitter).

Promoted by Pascal Arene of Academie des Boxes de Villejuif, VBS 4 is set to take place at Espace congres des Esselieres in Villejuif, France on Saturday, 12th March 2022, featuring a series of kickboxing bouts with WKN titles contested on the night. The lineup is to be announced in due course.

The previous event was held this past July, when Jordi Requejo of Spain made the first successful defense of his WKN World super welterweight title by majority decision against the representative of the country-host Christian Berthely. Check out the highlights below.