Joshua vs Usyk results, start time, live stream, how to watch, card

Unified heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua defends his IBF, WBA, WBO and IBO belts against former undisputed cruiserweight champion Oleksandr Usyk at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, England on Saturday, September 25. The date when the fight airs live in Australia is Sunday, September 26.

Two-time heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua (24-1, 22 KOs) is coming off the win by knockout in the ninth round against Kubrat Pulev scored late last year. Undefeated Oleksandr Usyk (18-0, 13 KOs) secured a unanimous decision against Derek Chisora in his previous bout last October. The pair squares off in the scheduled for twelve rounds world championship bout with four belts on the line.

In the co-main event undefeated Lawrence Okolie (16-0, 13 KOs) defends his WBO cruiserweight title in a twelve-rounder against unbeaten mandatory challenger Dilan Prasovic (15-0, 12 KOs). Also on the main card Campbell Hatton (3-0) faces off Sonni Martinez (2-4) in a six-rounder at lightweight, former WBA super middleweight champion Callum Smith (27-1, 19 KOs) takes on Lenin Castillo (21-3-1, 16 KOs) in a ten-rounder at light heavyweight, and Maxim Prodan (19-0-1, 15 KOs) defends his IBF International welterweight title in a ten-rounder against Florian Marku (8-0-1, 6 KOs). Boxing action inside the squared circle kicks off with a ten-round battle for a vacant WBA Intercontinental middleweight title between Christopher Ousley (12-0, 9 KOs) and Khasan Baysangurov (21-1, 11 KOs).

How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream

Boxing fans can watch Anthony Joshua vs Oleksandr Usyk live stream on DAZN. The start time is 1 pm ET / 10 am PT in the United States, and 3 am AEST / 1 am AWST in Australia.

The main event is expected at approximately 5:10 ET / 2:10 PT in the US, and 7:10 am AEST / 5:10 am AWST in Australia.

In the UK Joshua vs Usyk airs live on Sky Sports Box Office at 6 pm BST. The headline-bout fighters are expected to make their ringwalks at around 10:10 pm BST.

The preliminary action begins an hour earlier on Sky Sports channel on YouTube and page on Facebook.

Get the full Joshua vs Usyk fight card below and stay tuned with results.

Joshua vs Usyk fight card

Main Card (1 pm ET / 10 am PT / 6 pm BST / 3 am AEST / 1 am AWST)

Anthony Joshua vs. Oleksandr Usyk, 12 rounds, heavyweight – Joshua’s unified IBF, WBA, WBO, IBO heavyweight titles

Lawrence Okolie vs. Dilan Prasovic, 12 rounds, cruiserweight – Okolie’s WBO cruiserweight title

Campbell Hatton vs. Sonni Martinez, 6 rounds, lightweight

Callum Smith vs. Lenin Castillo, 10 rounds, light heavyweight

Maxim Prodan vs. Florian Marku, 10 rounds, welterweight – Prodan’s IBF International welterweight title

Undercard (12 pm ET / 9 am PT / 5 pm BST / 2 am AEST / 12 am AWST)

Christopher Ousley vs. Khasan Baysangurov, 10 rounds, middleweight – vacant WBA Intercontinental middleweight title