BKFC Fight Night: Riggs vs Guillard live from Montana, Oct 9

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship comes to Montana on Saturday, October 9 with BKFC Fight Night live from MetraPark Arena in Billings, MT. In the main event Joe Riggs, of Phoenix, AZ squares off against Melvin Guillard of Denver, CO at middleweight.

Riggs heads into battle with Guillard following a controversially stopped world title battle with BKFC World Champion Hector Lombard at BKFC 18 in June 2021. The fight was stopped by the ringside physician in the fourth round after Riggs was jabbed in the eye by Lombard and deemed unable to continue.

Former UFC fighter Guillard looks for his first victory in BKFC after challenging Harris Stephenson at BKFC 20 in August. He was contentiously disqualified for continuing to fight after dropping Stephenson to the canvas despite no additional blows landing on the fallen opponent.

Fans can watch BKFC Fight Night Montana live stream on FITE. The start time is 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT in the US, 1 am BST in the UK, and 10 am AEST in Australia.

BKFC Fight Night Montana tickets can be purchased through MetraPark.com.

The co-main event is the women’s flyweight battle, as Christine Ferea of Las Vegas, NV takes on Calista Silgado of Santiago de Tolu, Colombia, who makes her BKFC debut.

Ferea enters the ring following a knockout victory over Calie Cutler at BKFC 12 last September. Silgado impressed the BKFC brass at the recent company tryouts held in Fort Lauderdale, FL and has also fought in thirty five professional boxing matches over a ten-year span against world class competition.

Also on the card, fan favorite Tom Shoaff of Schaumburg, IL faces BKFC debuting Josh Wright of Montana at lightweight. Shoaff looks to capitalize on his first round stoppage of Nathan Mitchell in April 30, while Wright looks for a hometown victory in his first entry into bare-knuckle.

In addition, Taylor Starling of Clover, South Carolina meets Randine Elkholm of Washington State at women’s flyweight. The 25-year-old Starling, one of the most exciting fighters in the sport, stole the show at BKFC 19 with a brutal first round knockout of Cassie Robb in July in Tampa, FL. Prior to that victory, in February 2021 at ‘KnuckleMania‘, Starling won a unanimous decision over Charisa Sigala. Elkholm looks for her first BKFC win following a hotly contested clash with Britain Hart last November at BKFC-14.

Other bouts are expected to be announced in due course. The current lineup can be found below.

BKFC Fight Night Montana card

Joe Riggs vs. Melvin Guillard

Christine Ferea vs. Calista Silgado

Tom Shoaff vs. Josh Wright

Taylor Starling vs. Randine Eckholm